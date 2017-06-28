UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and chief executive officer
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Ponton will succeed John Van Heel, who has decided not to renew his long-term contract when it expires on October 1, 2017
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - John Van Heel will continue as CEO until end of contract on October 1,then act as an advisor to company through March 2018
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Gross, prior executive chairman, to retire from board and company
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Mellor elected independent chairman of board, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources