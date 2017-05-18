May 18 Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $252 million versus I/B/E/S view $255 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.125 billion to $1.155 billion

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 10 to 13 percent

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $270 million to $275 million

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $.18 per share

* Monro Muffler Brake Q4 comp store sales declined about 1% for brakes, 6% for maintenance services,7% for front end/shocks,8% for alignments,11% for tires

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Monro Muffler Brake-acquisitions completed in fiscal 2017 expected to add $150 million in annualized sales; 16 percent in annualized sales growth over 2016

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - fiscal 2017 acquisitions are expected to increase company's tire purchases by approximately 25% over fiscal 2016

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc sees Q1 comparable store sales to increase 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent, as compared to a 6.9 percent decline in prior fiscal year period

* Monro Muffler Brake-fiscal 2018 sales guidance assumes comparable store sales increase of 2% - 4% on 52-week basis(4% - 6% including extra week in q4)

* Monro Muffler Brake - comparable store sales for fiscal april increased approximately 3 percent and are up approximately 2 percent month-to-date in fiscal may

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.18, FY 2018 revenue view $1.15 billion-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, Q1 revenue view $273.2 million-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S