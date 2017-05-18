UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 sales $252 million versus I/B/E/S view $255 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30
* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.125 billion to $1.155 billion
* Sees FY 2018 sales up 10 to 13 percent
* Sees Q1 2018 sales $270 million to $275 million
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $.18 per share
* Monro Muffler Brake Q4 comp store sales declined about 1% for brakes, 6% for maintenance services,7% for front end/shocks,8% for alignments,11% for tires
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56
* Monro Muffler Brake-acquisitions completed in fiscal 2017 expected to add $150 million in annualized sales; 16 percent in annualized sales growth over 2016
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - fiscal 2017 acquisitions are expected to increase company's tire purchases by approximately 25% over fiscal 2016
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc sees Q1 comparable store sales to increase 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent, as compared to a 6.9 percent decline in prior fiscal year period
* Monro Muffler Brake-fiscal 2018 sales guidance assumes comparable store sales increase of 2% - 4% on 52-week basis(4% - 6% including extra week in q4)
* Monro Muffler Brake - comparable store sales for fiscal april increased approximately 3 percent and are up approximately 2 percent month-to-date in fiscal may
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.18, FY 2018 revenue view $1.15 billion-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, Q1 revenue view $273.2 million-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
