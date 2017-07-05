BRIEF-French environment minister envisages end to sales of diesel and petrol cars by 2040
July 6 Briefing by French environment minister Nicolas Hulot:
July 5 Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - on June 28, 2017, Monro Service Corporation signed a three year supply agreement with Valvoline LLC- sec filing
* Monro Muffler Brake - terms of the supply agreement are effective as of June 1, 2017
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - under agreement, Valvoline to continue as exclusive supplier of motor oils, greases, lubricants and related products used by co Source text (bit.ly/2uL6ruL) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 6 U.S. auto imports from the likes of General Motors and Ford Motor must become more chic, affordable or fuel-efficient to reap the rewards of President Donald Trump's attempts to renegotiate a trade deal with key ally South Korea, officials and industry experts in Seoul say.
* Ford China sales up 15 pct in June to more than 100,000 vehicles