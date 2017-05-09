BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Monroe Capital Corp
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces first quarter financial results
* Qtrly net investment income of $6.0 million, or $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE