June 28 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto Company delivers solid third quarter as it looks to close out fiscal year 2017 with return to growth

* Q3 earnings per share $1.93 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90

* Q3 sales $4.23 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.17 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monsanto Co - Expects full-year 2017 EPS at high end of range of $4.09 to $4.55 on an as-reported basis

* Monsanto Co - Confirms EPS at high end of range of $4.50 to $4.90 on an ongoing basis for full-year 2017

* Monsanto Co - Qtrly total seeds and genomics sales $3,132 million versus $3,207 million

* Monsanto Co - Co ‍simultaneously working with Bayer toward completion of pending merger by end of calendar year​

* Monsanto Co - Seed and genomics segment gross profit is now expected to be up high-single digits in terms of percentage for year

* Monsanto Co - For agricultural productivity segment, gross profit is still expected to be in range of $850 to $950 million for 2017

* Says ‍looking ahead to Q4, "company expects to receive benefit of about $70 million in non-core asset sale gains from strategic deals​"

* Monsanto Co - For full year, company still expects earnings to translate to high end of range of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion of free cash flow

* Monsanto - ‍Remains on-track with target of $380 million in savings by end of FY across cost of goods and operating expenses, as compared to FY 2015 base​

* Monsanto Co - Implementation of 2015 restructuring plan is expected to be completed by end of fiscal year 2018

* Monsanto - ‍Total operating spend in 2017, excluding bayer deal related costs, restructuring charges, seen increasing mid-single digits, as a percent, for the year​

* Monsanto- ‍In soybeans,seen strong demand for latest technologies,with growth of about 30 percent in global gross profit now expected for fiscal year 2017​

* Monsanto Co - Fiscal year 2017 guidance represents pretax restructuring charges of $0.03 to $0.04 a share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.89, revenue view $14.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S