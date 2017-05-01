May 1 Climate Corporation
* Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision
planting equipment business
* Climate Corporation says John Deere also announced today
their termination of Digital Ag Connectivity agreement with
Climate Corporation
* Announces Monsanto's termination of their agreement with
Deere & Co for acquisition of Precision Planting LLC equipment
business
* Termination of Digital Ag Connectivity deal to have no
impact on existing climate fieldview customers who currently use
John Deere's wireless data server technology
* Intends to sell precision planting equipment business, has
spoken with several third parties that have expressed interest
in purchasing it
