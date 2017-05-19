May 19 Monster Digital Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 net sales $951,000

* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing

* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, co has used cash in operations of approximately $1.6 million

* Monster Digital Inc says financials raise substantial doubt as to the company's ability to continue as a going concern