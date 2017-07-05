July 5 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena CEO Marco Morelli tells analysts in a conference call:

* there are no mergers planned, there is no plan B on the table

* the lender said on Wednesday it expected to report a net profit of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2021 as part of its restructuring plan approved by the European Commission.