April 12 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells shareholder meeting:

* The bank is discussing a restructuring plan with the EU Commission and the European Central Bank that is "radically different" to the previous one

* Liquidity ratios meet requirements after 11 billion euros in government guaranteed bonds

* ECB is monitoring liquidity levels at the bank daily