April 6 Empire Resorts Inc:

* Montreign Operating Company - has entered into a license agreement to rebrand Montreign Resort Casino a resorts world property

* Montreign Operating Company - license agreement grants moc right to use "resorts world" and "genting" brand names, marks and logos

* Montreign Operating Company - co will continue to operate resort casino, with casino scheduled to open to public in march 2018