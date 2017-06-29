BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
June 28 Mood Media Corp:
* Mood Media completes arrangement and domestication to Delaware
* Mood Media Corp says company has ceased to be a reporting issuer in Canada and common shares will be promptly delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director