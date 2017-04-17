BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
April 17 Moody's:
* Moody's affirms Bangladesh's Ba3 rating; maintains stable outlook Source text for Eikon:
NEW DELHI, June 15 India's trade deficit further widened to $13.84 billion in May, its highest in two-and-a-half years, on higher gold imports, government data showed on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 15 Resales of Canadian homes dropped 6.2 percent in May from April as Toronto sales plunged 25.3 percent in the month as new housing policy changes sideswiped demand and new listings rose again, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.