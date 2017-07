July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's affirms Estonia's a1 rating; maintains stable outlook

* Moody's has affirmed Estonia's a1 long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings

* Moody's expects Estonia's limited domestic labour supply will contribute to a tightening of the labour market

* Moody's - factors supporting Estonia's affirmation are resilience of economy to external shocks, very low debt, susceptibility to geopolitical event risk