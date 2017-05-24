May 24 Moody's:
* Moody's affirms Macao's Aa3 issuer rating; Changes outlook
to stable from negative
* Moody's says affirmed Macao's local and foreign currency
issuer ratings at Aa3 and changed the outlook to stable from
negative
* Moody's - Macao's financial buffers provide the government
with significant means to mitigate the economic impact of
potential future shocks
* Moody's - Macao's local currency bond and deposit ceilings
are unchanged at Aa2
* Moody's says factors driving Macao's rating, outlook
include expectations that preservation of fiscal, external
buffers provides room to counter future negative shocks
* Moody's on Macao - Expect current account surplus to
increase to 28% of GDP in 2018, as gaming, tourism recover,
remaining well above that of rating peers
* Moody's says factors driving Macao's rating, outlook
include expectations that ongoing progress on diversification
bolsters prospects for more resilient GDP growth
* Moody's says factors driving Macao's rating, outlook
include expectations that signs of policy effectiveness support
institutional strength
* Moody's on Macao - With the economy recovering, we expect
Macao to build additional buffers in coming years
* Moody's says Macao's outlook change "reflects our
assessment that credit risks have become broadly balanced"
* Moody's on Macao - Rising incomes in China and Macao's
proximity to Mainland will continue to support demand for
Macao's gaming and tourism market
