BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 11 Moody's Analytics:
* Moody's Analytics issues a report on U.S. macro outlook
* Says U.S. economy has returned to full employment; the last time labor was fully employed was a decade ago
* Says with full employment in the U.S., good things should soon happen for many of the heretofore financially disenfranchised
* Says labor shortages are sure to get worse as unemployment rate continues to decline: almost one-third small businesses say they have at least 1 open position
* Says with the U.S. economy at full employment, seeming destined to blow past it, current expansion likely entering its later stages
HAMBURG, Germany, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe had not yet recovered from the financial crisis and the United States was not completely over it yet either. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)
* Stocks that could benefit from MSCI upgrade are top gainers