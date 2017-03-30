TABLE-Qatar May inflation dropped to lowest level in years on eve of sanctions

June 15 Qatar's Statistics Authority released the following May consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its lowest level since at least early 2015, when the current data series began. Other Gulf Arab states cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar in early June. This could boost inflation because the land border with Saudi Arabia is closed and Qatar must now import food and other goods through different channels. QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION 05/17