UPDATE 4-Greece gets credit lifeline, IMF joins bailout
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
April 21 Moody's Ratings Services
* Moody's assigns aa1 to south dakota's 2017a lease revenue bonds; outlook stable
* Moody's on south dakota - stable outlook reflects expectation the maintenance of high level of reserves and of continued revenue growth, underpinned by stable economy Source text (bit.ly/2q08TuZ)
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
NEW YORK, June 15 Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass on Thursday said he remains short the Chinese yuan despite the country's latest change to the guidance rate, because he believes credit bubble problems are “metastasizing.”