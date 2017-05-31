BRIEF-Altice USA Inc shares open at $31.60 on the NYSE vs IPO price of $30.00 per share
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage:
May 31 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns Baa3 to Indonesia's yen-denominated bonds
* Moody's- Baa3 issuer rating incorporates Indonesia's low debt levels, narrow fiscal deficits, healthy growth compared to similarly rated emerging market peers
* Moody's says positive outlook on Indonesia's issuer rating reflects emerging signs of reduction in structural constraints, strength of institutions Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in June, rising to -1.3 points from -3.3 points in May, a flash estimate from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday.
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement