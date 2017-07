BRIEF-Moody's comments on Australian banks following APRA's announcement of higher capital requirements

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's comments on Australian banks following APRA's announcement of higher capital requirements

* Moody's- apra raising minimum common equity tier 1 ratio for Australian banks will improve banking system's resilience to any weakening in credit conditions

* Moody's on Australian banks- APRA's announcement to have greater impact on banks utilizing internal ratings based model for determining risk weighted assets

* Moody's on Australian banks- higher capital requirements will improve the resilience of Australian banks and particularly the larger banks Source text : bit.ly/2u8lmS2