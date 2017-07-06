July 6 Moody's :
* Moody's comment on policy uncertainty ahead of the G20
meeting
* Moody's says global policy uncertainty has eased in some
areas since the start of the year, diminishing the threat to
growth
* Moody's says in Europe, risk of another major European
economy leaving EU is no longer immediate concern with election
of Macron as President of France
* Moody's says "The risk to global trade and economic growth
from a pursuit of protectionist policies in the US also seems to
have diminished for now"
* Moody's - Heightened political uncertainty remains in
countries including Brazil, Turkey and South Africa,
geopolitical tensions are evident in Middle East