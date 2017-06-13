Sterling eases off after BoE rollercoaster
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 13 Moody's:
* Moody's Investors Service comments on Fed Reserve meeting
* Moody’s says expects U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates gradually this year and next, to about 3 percent by 2019-end
* Moody’s says U.S. FED will start to pare back its balance sheet this year if the economy remains on track
* Expect fed to outline clear plan on timing, speed of reducing amount it reinvests in new bonds using proceeds from maturing bonds, mortgage-backed securities
* Global financial markets may not be free from the risk of heightened volatility as monetary conditions continue to tighten
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.