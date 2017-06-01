June 1 Moody's Corp

* Moody's corporation announces private offering of senior unsecured notes

* Moody's corp says that it is offering to sell $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of two series of senior notes of company

* Moody's corp says expects to use net proceeds to fund a portion of purchase price of its acquisition of Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing B.V