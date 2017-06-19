UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Komercni Banka As Moneta Money Bank
* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth
* says capital levels at rated Czech banks are strong, with banks such as MONETA Money Bank, a.s.; Ceska Sporitelna, a.s.; Raiffeisenbank, a.s. and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka, a.s. easily able meet the new capital requirements
* says increase in the buffer will challenge the cushion that Komercni Banka a.s. and UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s. have over their minimum capital requirements, and these banks might have to address that challenge by limiting dividend payouts further, reducing risk-weighted assets or raising additional capital Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)