BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative

* Moody's says the negative outlook reflects the possibility that Hartford will restructure its debt in a way that will impair bondholders

* Moody's says downgrade reflects the increased likelihood that Hartford will pursue debt restructurings to address its fiscal challenges

* Moody's on Hartford says rating also reflects city's challenging liquidity outlook in current fiscal year