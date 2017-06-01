June 1 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Illinois GOS to Baa3 from Baa2,
affecting $31.5 bln of GO and related debt; outlook negative
* Lowered rating on Illinois' GO bonds amid political
impasse that has prevented progress on growing pension deficit,
increasing backlog of unpaid bills
* Says downgrade to Baa3 for Illinois' GO bonds is
consistent with the state's "intensifying pressure" from pension
liabilities
* Says Illinois' negative outlook is consistent with its
potential for additional credit weakening because of a
continuing political impasse
