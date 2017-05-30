BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 Moody's:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* Moody's says downgraded Reliance Communications' corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says Reliance Communications' downgrade reflects its "weak operating performance, high leverage and fragile liquidity position"
* Moody's says given weak operating outlook,high competitive intensity of indian mobile sector,no scope for Rcom to delever, absent successful execution of corporate restructuring
* Moody's says further downward pressure on Rcom's ratings is possible if it fails to address its liquidity position within the next 3 months
* Moody's says further downward pressure on Rcom's ratings is also possible if it fails to provide a clear refinancing plan for pending maturities over next 12-15 mths Source bit.ly/2rgaMph Further company coverage:
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges