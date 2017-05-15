May 15 Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades to A1 Connecticut GO bonds; outlook stable

* Moody's, on Connecticut says, has also downgraded to A1 from AA3 outstanding ratings on special tax obligation senior and subordinate lien bonds

* Moody's, on Connecticut, says downgrades reflect continuing erosion of Connecticut's finances, growing budget gaps and rising debt levels

* Moody's says Connecticut's outlook is stable, reflecting its strong provisions to promote fiscal discipline among other things Source text (bit.ly/2pDf785)