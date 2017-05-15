BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 15 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades to A1 Connecticut GO bonds; outlook stable
* Moody's, on Connecticut says, has also downgraded to A1 from AA3 outstanding ratings on special tax obligation senior and subordinate lien bonds
* Moody's, on Connecticut, says downgrades reflect continuing erosion of Connecticut's finances, growing budget gaps and rising debt levels
* Moody's says Connecticut's outlook is stable, reflecting its strong provisions to promote fiscal discipline among other things Source text (bit.ly/2pDf785)
PARIS, June 19 French stocks outperformed upbeat European indices on Monday following a convincing parliamentary majority for President Emmanuel Macron, while banks bounced following upgrades and the retail sector recovered from last week's losses.
