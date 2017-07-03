July 3 Moody's:
* Moody's: Ghana's credit profile balances strong economic
growth outlook against high debt and weaker fiscal position
* Moody's: Ghana's b3 credit rating and stable outlook
reflects its strong economic growth outlook and reduction in
external imbalances
* Moody's- Ghana's debt affordability is very low due
largely to its high domestic borrowing costs
* Moody's on Ghana- Ghana's public debt will peak at 73.2
percent of GDP in 2017, before beginning to decline next year
* Moody's- forecasts that Ghana's real GDP growth will
accelerate to 6.1% in 2017 from 3.5% in 2016, followed by 7.5%
in 2018
* Moody's on Ghana- Ghanaian banking system remains liquid
and well-capitalised, with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.4% as
of April 2017
* Moody's - downward credit pressures on Ghana's sovereign
rating would arise from emerging funding constraints in the
domestic debt market
* Moody's on Ghana- challenges include a debt ratio
exceeding 70% of GDP and very low debt affordability metrics
over the next two years
