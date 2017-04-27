BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less exposed than other regions
* Moody's - expect the investment income of the global life insurance industry to decline by USD20-40 billion in 2017
* Moody's - global non-life insurers' investment income will also likely decline in 2017, with moody's estimating a drop of around USD5-15 billion
* Moody's - global prolonged low rates scenario is now less likely but it nevertheless remains a key risk for life insurers
* Moody's on global non-life insurers' - considers China to be at higher risk; moving China from the "low risk" category to the "moderate risk" category
* Moody's on global non-life insurers' - Taiwan is one of the most exposed markets, as is germany and norway
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.