May 15 Moody's

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans

* Moody's says outlook on Greek banking system expresses Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Greece over next 12-18 months

* Moody's, on Greek banks, says expect banks to remain marginally profitable in 2017-18

* Moody's says problem loans remain severe challenge for Greek banks; expect they will start declining from around 45% of gross loans at end-2016 over outlook period

* Moody's says notes that Greek banks will face a significant challenge to meet the nonperforming exposure reduction target of around 40% by end 2019

* Moody's says operating environment for Greek banks to remain "challenging" & highly contingent on government's ability to get funding from creditors in a timely manner

* Moody's- dependence of Greek banks on "central bank funding is likely to remain high, as political and economic landscape remains fragile"