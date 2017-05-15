BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Charles Pettit as an executive director
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
May 15 Moody's
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans
* Moody's says outlook on Greek banking system expresses Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Greece over next 12-18 months
* Moody's, on Greek banks, says expect banks to remain marginally profitable in 2017-18
* Moody's says problem loans remain severe challenge for Greek banks; expect they will start declining from around 45% of gross loans at end-2016 over outlook period
* Moody's says notes that Greek banks will face a significant challenge to meet the nonperforming exposure reduction target of around 40% by end 2019
* Moody's says operating environment for Greek banks to remain "challenging" & highly contingent on government's ability to get funding from creditors in a timely manner
* Moody's- dependence of Greek banks on "central bank funding is likely to remain high, as political and economic landscape remains fragile" Source text for Eikon:
* India's Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $81 million fully subscribed on day 1- exchange data (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.