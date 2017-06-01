BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Banks' funding, liquidity will remain stable in 2017-18
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Expects banks' earnings to come under pressure over outlook period as low interest rates erode net interest margins
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Bottom-line profitability of banks will likely remain stable due to the counterbalancing effect of lower provisions
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Outlook reflects rating agency's expectation of continued reduction in problem loans and stable profitability in 2017-18 Source text : bit.ly/2rdKoOm
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show