BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 Moody's :
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's on Azerbaijan-Decision to initiate review for downgrade prompted by unexpected announcement of restructuring plan for International Bank of Azerbaijan
* Moody's says it expects the government will have to provide additional funding to raise IBA's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio
* Moody's says Azerbaijan's long-term local-currency bond and bank deposits country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba1
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing