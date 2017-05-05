BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Moody's Corp
* Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2017
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.46 to $5.61
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 earnings per share $1.78
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $975.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 operating margin guidance approximately 43%
* Sees revenue increase in mid-single-digit percent range for 2017
* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $100 million in 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $918.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million