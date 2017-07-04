July 4 Moody's:

* Moody's revises outlook for banks in Asia Pacific to stable from negative

* Moody's on APAC banks - industry outlook indicates Moody's forward-looking assessment of fundamental credit conditions

* Moody's on APAC banks - believes that commodity-related problem loans have mostly peaked

* Moody's - expects that the trend for government support will be stable for the majority of APAC banking systems Source text : bit.ly/2sHcuz5