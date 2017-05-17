BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Moody's :
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Increasing household leverage and low wage growth, are increasing Australia's major banks' sensitivity to external shocks
* On Australian banks, expects profit growth to moderate, as well as the potential for rising credit costs and slower credit growth
* Australian budget in may includes number of initiatives that, if implemented, will place incremental pressure on banks' profit growth
* Major Australian banks well positioned to meet net stable funding ratio set by australian prudential regulation authority coming into effect on Jan 1 Source text : bit.ly/2pV8BoE
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)