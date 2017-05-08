BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 8 Moody's :
* Moody’s says total net tax supported debt (NTSD) for us state governments was essentially flat for 4th consecutive year, with a 0.8% increase to $517 billion
* Moody’s says minimal increase in NTSD reflects ongoing shift toward pay-go capital spending, continuing reluctance to take on new obligations
* Moody's says minimal change in NTSD to likely continue over next year due to modest revenue increases,higher interest rates & uncertainty over federal fiscal policy,medicaid funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing