April 28 Moody's on Argentina

* Moody's - Argentina's (b3 positive) sub-sovereigns on track to record modest gross operating surpluses in next 2 yrs, as stronger economy helps support their revenue

* Moody's says expects a pick-up in real GDP growth of 3% in Argentina for 2017 and 2018

* Moody's says although expects Argentina's economy to return to growth, only anticipate modest improvement in fiscal results for sub sovereign issuers Source text for Eikon: