BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Moody's on Argentina
* Moody's - Argentina's (b3 positive) sub-sovereigns on track to record modest gross operating surpluses in next 2 yrs, as stronger economy helps support their revenue
* Moody's says expects a pick-up in real GDP growth of 3% in Argentina for 2017 and 2018
* Moody's says although expects Argentina's economy to return to growth, only anticipate modest improvement in fiscal results for sub sovereign issuers Source text for Eikon:
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.