April 19 Moody's:

* Moody's says B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list extends improving trend in march

* Moody's says oil and gas companies continue to represent largest share of negative and lower corporate ratings list, but improvement in sector is apparent

* Moody's -aircraft & aerospace cos replaced oil & gas atop Moody's industry heat map showing percent of spec-grade cos with CFRS of BA1, lower that end up on Moody's list

* Moody's -number of distressed retail and apparel companies on Moody's B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list increased along with debt maturities Source text for Eikon: