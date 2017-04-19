UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Moody's:
* Moody's says B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list extends improving trend in march
* Moody's says oil and gas companies continue to represent largest share of negative and lower corporate ratings list, but improvement in sector is apparent
* Moody's -aircraft & aerospace cos replaced oil & gas atop Moody's industry heat map showing percent of spec-grade cos with CFRS of BA1, lower that end up on Moody's list
* Moody's -number of distressed retail and apparel companies on Moody's B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list increased along with debt maturities Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources