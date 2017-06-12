Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
June 12 Moody's :
* Moody's says California's proposal to double fy 2018 pension payment would be credit positive
* Moody's says California's fy 2018 proposal is credit positive as it suggests it will aggressively counter projected rise in unfunded pension liabilities
LONDON, June 22 British factory orders have hit their highest level in nearly 30 years, according to a monthly Confederation of British Industry survey which is likely to encourage Bank of England policymakers who favour an interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.