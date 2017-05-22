May 22 Moody's:

* Moody's says Canadian acquisition spree of U.S. Utilities and Pipeline companies expected to continue

* Moody's says "Anticipating more M&A activity in both the utility and midstream sectors"

* Moody's says debt-financed consolidation is long-term trend in North American utility space, midstream consolidation follows period of very high growth

* Moody's says "The environment remains favorable for Canadian utility consolidation in the U.S."

* Moody's says midstream sector acquisitions generally been credit positive for canadian companies due to high levels of equity financing, greater strategic benefits

* Moody's says uncertainty over U.S. tax reform could lead to a pause or slowdown in M&A activity in Canada