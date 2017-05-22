GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
May 22 Moody's:
* Moody's says Canadian acquisition spree of U.S. Utilities and Pipeline companies expected to continue
* Moody's says "Anticipating more M&A activity in both the utility and midstream sectors"
* Moody's says debt-financed consolidation is long-term trend in North American utility space, midstream consolidation follows period of very high growth
* Moody's says "The environment remains favorable for Canadian utility consolidation in the U.S."
* Moody's says midstream sector acquisitions generally been credit positive for canadian companies due to high levels of equity financing, greater strategic benefits
* Moody's says uncertainty over U.S. tax reform could lead to a pause or slowdown in M&A activity in Canada Source text for Eikon:
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.