June 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody's publishes Australian banking sector monitors

* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately

* Moody's on Australian banks- Asset quality remains strong, but residential mortgage problem loan ratios deteriorated modestly due to exposures to resources-focused regions

* Moody's- Australian bank creditworthiness retains heightened sensitivity to economic deterioration, due to banking sector's heavy focus on residential mortgage lending

* Moody's- Expects the impact of announced regulatory housing market cooling measures in Australia may take some time to be felt fully

* Moody's- With regards to capital, the major banks' in Australia maintained an improving trend Source text : bit.ly/2qIgZrZ