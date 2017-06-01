BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's publishes Australian banking sector monitors
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
* Moody's on Australian banks- Asset quality remains strong, but residential mortgage problem loan ratios deteriorated modestly due to exposures to resources-focused regions
* Moody's- Australian bank creditworthiness retains heightened sensitivity to economic deterioration, due to banking sector's heavy focus on residential mortgage lending
* Moody's- Expects the impact of announced regulatory housing market cooling measures in Australia may take some time to be felt fully
* Moody's- With regards to capital, the major banks' in Australia maintained an improving trend Source text : bit.ly/2qIgZrZ
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show