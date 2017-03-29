March 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn

* Moody's on China's economy - scope of Chinese authorities for mitigating such an impact through fiscal and monetary policy has become more limited

* Moody's on China's economy - broad monetary policy support may be less available than in the past

* Moody's on China's economy- household affordability has slightly strengthened, underpinned by the strong growth in household income

Source text for Eikon: