PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Moody's Investors Service
* Moody's - conditions are ripe for more public-private-partnerships (ppp) in the us water and wastewater infrastructure sector
* Moody's - ppp procurement model being considered for several projects in development but only few water, wastewater ppp projects have reached financial close
* Moody's - increased regional co-operation could support execution of more water and wastewater infrastructure projects
* Moody's - new financing options like water infrastructure finance and innovation act (wifia) are expected to complement traditional funding sources
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 15