FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive M&A into 2018
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive M&A into 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's on EMEA companies:

* EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive m&a into 2018

* Moody's on EMEA companies says in European steel industry, ongoing overcapacity will probably lead to more m&a aimed at further market rationalisation

* expects european chemicals co's to increasingly consider acquisitions which give them access to high demand products

* Moody's on EMEA companies says in telecommunications industry cross-border deals are unlikely because of lack of significant synergies Source bit.ly/2t64ht6

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.