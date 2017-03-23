March 23 Moody's:

* Moody's says EU "bad bank" plan to face challenges and bondholder benefits could be limited

* Moody's says proposals for EU "bad bank", if operated across euro area, or EU as a whole, could help tackle Europe's high level of non-performing loans

* Moody's - unless a consensus is reached on "bad bank" proposal for Europe, expects European banks to continue working down their problem loans gradually