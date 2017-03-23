BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says money lenders licence has been granted to unit
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
March 23 Moody's:
* Moody's says EU "bad bank" plan to face challenges and bondholder benefits could be limited
* Moody's says proposals for EU "bad bank", if operated across euro area, or EU as a whole, could help tackle Europe's high level of non-performing loans
* Moody's - unless a consensus is reached on "bad bank" proposal for Europe, expects European banks to continue working down their problem loans gradually Source text for Eikon:
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA: