BRIEF-Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive
#Markets News
July 17, 2017 / 4:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive

* Moody's says single Pan-European legal framework for covered bonds, which the European Union (EU) is now closer to establishing, is credit positive‍​

* Moody's - Development of European Commission's legislation follows number of proposals from EU advisors on establishment of harmonised legal framework

* Moody's - Some aspects of covered bond harmonisation in Europe raise technical challenges that may result in adverse credit implications for covered bonds Source text for Eikon:

