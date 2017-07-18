FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's says failure to reach Brexit deal would be credit negative for some UK-based issuers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says failure to reach Brexit deal would be credit negative for some UK-based issuers

* Moody's says under a 'no deal' scenario, UK would likely see slower growth or outright recession, higher unemployment and higher inflation

* Moody's says a weaker economy would weigh on UK corporate credit metrics, with reduced demand weakening revenues and profitability

* ‍moody's says although UK banks likely to be negatively affected by Brexit, incremental costs to mitigate loss of revenues will be moderate, manageable​

* Moody's says still think that EU, UK will eventually come to an agreement that captures many, but not all of their current trade arrangements

* Moody's -insurers' operations are unlikely to be materially affected by Brexit, but capitalization would weaken in case of prolonged financial market volatility

* Moody's says the probability that negotiations between the EU and the UK will fail and no agreement will be reached is substantial

* Moody's says think that the EU and the UK will eventually come to an agreement that captures many, but not all, of their current trade arrangements Source text for Eikon:

