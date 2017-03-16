UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. rate-hike bets before Fed meeting -CFTC

* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts lowest since November * Speculators turn most bullish in federal funds since late 2015 * Concerns on weakening inflation spur drop in rate-hike bets (Recasts lead, adds background) June 16 Speculators scaled back their bets earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators widely expected the U.S. central bank wou