March 23 Moody's:

* Moody's: French election candidates' policy plans carry mixed credit implications for rated sectors

* Moody's - Prevailing macroeconomic conditions to continue to drive credit profiles of french banks and insurers

* Moody's says after the election, France's sovereign rating will be driven by fiscal and economic policies

* Moody's says "impact of elections on France's structured finance market will likely be limited, in the absence of a victory for Marine Le Pen"

* Moody's - While very unlikely, any significant increase in likelihood that France leaves EU would be "deeply credit negative for all rated sectors in France"