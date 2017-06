March 14 Moody's

* Says funding pressure to ease for gcc banks in 2017 on oil price stabilisation, international sovereign debt issuance

* Moody's -stabilising oil prices, large international sovereign debt issuances, lower credit growth to improve funding conditions for gcc banks over 12 months

* Moody's-Omani,Qatari banks will benefit most from expected easing of liquidity,have been among least resilient to prolonged period of low oil prices Source text for Eikon: